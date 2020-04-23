Share:

LAHORE - The Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said on Wednesday that he was offering prayers at home and would continue to do so during Ramadan.

According to details, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman urged religious scholars to follow 20 point agenda agreed upon by ulema and the government.

Last week government, after a consultative meeting of ulema chaired by President Arif Alvi in Islamabad, the government had granted conditional permission for congregational prayers and Taraweeh during Ramadan.