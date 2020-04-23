Share:

LAHORE - A man killed his wife over a domestic squabble by hitting a pan on her head in Hanjerwal precincts on Wednesday. According to the details, Kulsoom, the victim, was married to Tayyab five months ago.

The two had a domestic argument on which Tayyab got infuriated and hit his wife on her head with a pan used for making bread. As a result of the blow the woman died. The police has arrested the culprit and has recovered the killing weapon from his possession. A case has been registered against Tayyab and the body of the deceased was sent to the morgue for autopsy.