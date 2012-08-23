TAYLOR Swift has broken a US download record for a female artist. The country singer’s latest single ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ became the second fastest-selling song ever in terms of US downloads last week. The track stormed to the top of the US download charts, selling over 623,000 copies in its first week on sale. It is behind only Flo Rida and Ke$ha’s ‘Right Round’, which sold 636,000 in its first week back in 2009. Ke$ha had previously held the female record for downloads, after ‘TiK ToK’ sold 610,000 in January 2010. Taylor Swift will release her fifth studio album Red on October 22. She is expected to perform a new song at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards on September 6. –DS