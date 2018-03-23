Turbat- Atleast twelve militants were killed in an encounter with Frontier Corps (FC) jawans in Dasht area of Turbat District.

According to a press release issued by FC Headquarters in Quetta, the fighting occurred when FC teams launched search operation against militants in Dasht area of Kech-Turbat. As a result, twelve militants have been killed in gun battle with FC personnel while heavy cache of weapons and explosives were recovered from their possession. A spokesman of FC said that militants had planned to carryout target killing of common people. Inspector General FC, Major General Ejaz Shahid said FC would continue its role of restoration of peace and order in Balochistan.