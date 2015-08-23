ISLAMABAD - A proclaimed offender of banned outfit has been shifted to Lahore from Islamabad through the vehicle of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). “The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) has tightened the noose against the activists and terrorists of banned outfit after the Attock terror incident, which claimed scores of innocent lives including former provincial Home Minister Shujja Khanzada,” the sources disclosed.

According to information received by a secret agency, a case of office bearers of NBP employees union was heard by a local court of Islamabad last week, in which important union leaders were presented before the court.

On return, the NBP vehicle was used to shift the most wanted alleged terrorist of banned outfit from Islamabad to Lahore with complete security. The said vehicle bore the Bank’s number plate and special permission was sought to use the vehicle from Bank’s Karachi head office.

The spokesperson of NBP, when contacted said: “I will give my stance in this regard after consultation with top officials of bank; however he categorically refused of any information that bank’s vehicles were being used by alleged criminals.”