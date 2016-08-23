DERA MURAD JAMALI : A person gunned down two including his sister for honour before fleeing the scene of the crime.

Police said that accused hailing from Usta Muhammad area of Dera Murad Jamali was suspicious about his sister’s character. The culprits opened fire at his sister and another person residing in the neighborhood after they found them talking to each other, killing both on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem and the police, after registering a case against the suspect have started raids for his arrest.