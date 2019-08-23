PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Thursday said a 10-member Jirga Pakistan Committee would be established to recommend and suggest measures for transparency in development projects in tribal districts.
Addressing a grand Jirga here at Governor House, the Governor said the committee would give its suggestions and recommendations relating to all sectors to chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said anti-state elements and enemies of the state wanted to sabotage peace process in the country especially in tribal districts to destabilise the country, adding that the anti-state and anti-Islam powers cannot tolerate Pakistan as a Nuclear Islamic power.
The Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan, Corp Commander Peshawar Lt. General Mazher Shaheen, and KP Governor attended the grand jirga as chief guests.
The Jirga discussed measures to bring improvement in health, education, irrigation, power, and other sectors besides suggestions how to improve peace in tribal districts and create employment opportunities for tribal youth.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said that it was imperative to address decades’ old sense of deprivation among tribal people, adding that on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he paid several visits to tribal areas and had better understanding of the problems being confronted by tribal people.
He said the government wanted to equip the tribal children and youth with modern education to make them useful citizens of the country. The chief minister assured that the suggestions of the Jirga Pakistan would be implemented in this regard.
He informed the participants of the Jirga that Pak Army has given Rs50 billion from its budget and KP government contributed Rs11 billion for development of tribal areas. He added that merged districts are part of the KP now and it is responsibility of the government to bring these areas at par with other developed districts.
He said education, health, and employment generation were among top priorities of the provincial government in tribal districts. The tribal youth would get loans under “Insaf Rozgar Programme” while an amount of Rs6.80 billion has been allocated for power supply in merged districts.
The CM said he would visit Mohmand next week to inaugurate two grid stations there, while upgradation of grid stations in other merged districts was also underway. The people of Mohmand would get clean drinking water supply from Mohmand dam and local youth would be given job opportunities, he assured.