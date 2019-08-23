Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gov­ernor Shah Farman on Thursday said a 10-member Jirga Pakistan Committee would be established to recommend and suggest mea­sures for transparency in devel­opment projects in tribal districts.

Addressing a grand Jirga here at Governor House, the Governor said the committee would give its suggestions and recommenda­tions relating to all sectors to chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said anti-state elements and enemies of the state wanted to sab­otage peace process in the country especially in tribal districts to de­stabilise the country, adding that the anti-state and anti-Islam pow­ers cannot tolerate Pakistan as a Nuclear Islamic power.

The Chief Minister KP Mehm­ood Khan, Corp Commander Pe­shawar Lt. General Mazher Sha­heen, and KP Governor attended the grand jirga as chief guests.

The Jirga discussed measures to bring improvement in health, education, irrigation, power, and other sectors besides suggestions how to improve peace in tribal districts and create employment opportunities for tribal youth.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said that it was imperative to ad­dress decades’ old sense of depri­vation among tribal people, add­ing that on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he paid several visits to tribal areas and had better understanding of the problems being confronted by tribal people.

He said the government want­ed to equip the tribal children and youth with modern educa­tion to make them useful citizens of the country. The chief minis­ter assured that the suggestions of the Jirga Pakistan would be implemented in this regard.

He informed the participants of the Jirga that Pak Army has given Rs50 billion from its budget and KP government contributed Rs11 billion for development of tribal areas. He added that merged dis­tricts are part of the KP now and it is responsibility of the govern­ment to bring these areas at par with other developed districts.

He said education, health, and employment generation were among top priorities of the pro­vincial government in tribal districts. The tribal youth would get loans under “Insaf Rozgar Pro­gramme” while an amount of Rs6.80 billion has been allocated for power supply in merged districts.

The CM said he would visit Mohmand next week to inaugu­rate two grid stations there, while upgradation of grid stations in other merged districts was also underway. The people of Mohm­and would get clean drinking wa­ter supply from Mohmand dam and local youth would be given job opportunities, he assured.