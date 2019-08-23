PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has suspended four doctors in Charsadda, including the District Health Officer (DHO) and Medical Superintendent (MS), after completion of inquiry into the death of a six-year-old minor Lubna who lost her life due to lack of facilities at Shabqadar hospital. According to a notification of the Health Department, Lubna was taken to Category-C Hospital in Shabqadar where she died due to alleged negligence of the doctors and other health staff.
The notification said the Director General Health Services had directed all the concerned health officers to ensure the availability of ARV and anti-snake venom vaccine. The said vaccine was also included in the MCC list for 2018-19. However, the district health officer of Charsadda did not pay attention and the vaccine was not bought.
An inquiry was conducted into the matter which found the DHO Charsadda, Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters hospital Shabqadar, and other staff on duty guilty of negligence and irresponsible behaviour due to which the child lost her life on the way to Peshawar.
The notification said the DHO Charsadda Muhammad Fayaz, MS THQ Hospital Shabqadar Dr Zaheerullah, Dr Waqar, and Dr Misbahullah were suspended and directed to report to the DG Health Services.