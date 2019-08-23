Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has suspended four doctors in Charsadda, including the District Health Officer (DHO) and Medical Superintendent (MS), after completion of inquiry into the death of a six-year-old minor Lubna who lost her life due to lack of facilities at Shabqadar hospital. According to a notification of the Health Department, Lubna was taken to Category-C Hospital in Shabqadar where she died due to alleged negligence of the doctors and other health staff.

The notification said the Direc­tor General Health Services had directed all the concerned health officers to ensure the availability of ARV and anti-snake venom vac­cine. The said vaccine was also in­cluded in the MCC list for 2018-19. However, the district health officer of Charsadda did not pay attention and the vaccine was not bought.

An inquiry was conducted into the matter which found the DHO Charsadda, Medical Superinten­dent of Tehsil Headquarters hos­pital Shabqadar, and other staff on duty guilty of negligence and irre­sponsible behaviour due to which the child lost her life on the way to Peshawar.

The notification said the DHO Charsadda Muhammad Fayaz, MS THQ Hospital Shabqadar Dr Za­heerullah, Dr Waqar, and Dr Mis­bahullah were suspended and di­rected to report to the DG Health Services.