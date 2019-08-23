Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting regarding cleaning of Karachi where he has given 48 hour to all local bodies and district administration to drain out water from each and every street of the city and report him.

This is the first task and the second task would be improvement of drainage system of the city while the third one would be improvement of the roads and areas where Moharram Majalis and jaloos would be held.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Minister Katchi Abadies Murtaza Baloch, CM Advisor Murtaz Wahab, Mayor

Karachi Waseem Akhtar, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Administrator DHA Brigadier Ibrar Hussain, MD KDA Dr Badar Jameel Mendhro, MD water Board, Asadullah Khan, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management, MC KMC, Chairmen of all DMCs, municipal commissioners of all DMCs , administrators of all five cantonment boards, all deputy commissioners of Karachi and other relevant officers.

In the meeting it was pointed out that during heavy rains every one, including the chief minister, the minister LG, mayor, DMCs and

administration but it was not a coordinated effort. As a result, either the work was done in duplication or left unattended on the assumptions

that someone else would do it. At this the chief minister said either the issues were resolved or multipled.

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government to hold a coordination meeting every fortnightly in which all elected representatives, including the Mayor, the chairmen of DMCs, the chairman of District Councils, SBCA, Sindh Sokid waste management and representatives of the cantonment board may be called to raise their issues of their respective organizations and resolve them in a coordinated way.

The chief minister said that he would personally visit the areas during next 48 hours to see what was happening in the different districts and

what problems were being faced by the people. "This may be considered as top priority to remove rain or sewerage water from the streets and roads to provide relief to the people of this city," he said.

The Chairmen DMCs pointed out that they were facing shortage of funds, therefore all DMCs have liabilities of the salaries or pensions and of

the development works. At this the chief minister said that provincial government was facing financial crinch due to shortfall in federal revenue transfers. "Despite serious crisis I have tried my best to provide funds to the local bodies," he said and added the local bodies would have to generate their own resources and reduce non-development expenditures by making required financial management. He said that he would be providing more funds to the local bodies.

In the meeting most of the participants pointed out declining performance of the Sindh Solid Waste Mangement Authority (SSWMA) and said that it had no personal staff and have borrowed officers from departments. The chief mibnisuer saoi dthat they must hire professionals from the market for better performance.

The chief minister directed Minister Loacal Government Syed Nasir Shah to improve the performance of SSWMA, otherwise he would return garbage

lifting and door to door collection of transh back to the DMCs. "SSWMA has to improve its performance otherwise I may be hard and harsh in my

decisions," he said.

It was pointed out in the meeting that the DMCs have no designated Garabage Transfer stations. Therefore, the chief minister directed

Chairmen of the DMCs and DCs to point out land in every district so that GTS could be established, otherwise the disposing of the garbage at open

spaces would break out epidemics.

The chief minister directed Mayor Karachi and DMCs to start fumigation in the city. AT this mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that he has

provided 48 vehicles to the DMcs for fumigation. "I have no funds for purchase of medicine even then arranged it and have provided to the

local bodies," he said.

The Mayor pointed out the drainage system in the city has no capacity to cater to the requirement of the population, therefore all the gutters

were gushing out sewerage water on to the roads. The chief minister said that he would hodl another meeting with Mayor, DMC chairmen, cantonment boards and KWSB to work out a detailed plan for upgradation and reconstruction of the sewerage system. "I know this city needs a new and modern drainage system for which he was working with World Bank," he said and added his government would do it on its own.

Mayor Karachi said that the KMC hospitals were facing shortage of doctors and technical staff. The senior doctors, technical staff have retired in a large number during the last six years but no new recruitment has been made. He said that he had issued an advertisement which the provincial government had cancelled. At this the chief minister said that he had not cancelled the advertisement but were withdrawn against the order of Sindh High Court which has directed NTS test from grade one to 14. "We are goin in review and Inshallah thing would imprtove," he said.

The chief minister said that he would hold a separate meeting with mayor Karachi within a week to esolve all the issues of the KMC.

Murtaza Wahab, the advisor of the CM, said that the areas which mostly reamianed inundated after heavy rains belonged to Cantonment Boards but

people kept accusing the provincial government of not perfuming. Through Administrator DHA the chief minister directed all the cantonment boards

to keep their areas clean.

The DMCs chairmen pointed out that salaries of the staff have been raised by 40 percent during the last three years but the government had

not increased their grants. The chief minister said that the minister local government was working on the salary structure of all the local bodies employees so that their salaries could be protected.

Mayor Karachi complained that the K-Electric had disconnected their power connection though the K-E was defaulting KMC land utilization

bills. The chief minister said that he would talk to K-Electric to pay land utilization bill to KMC. The KMC and other local bodies have the

right to take land utilsiation fee from K-Electric where it has installed its electric poles and other installations.

The chief minister concluding his meeting said that we all have to work together above the party and political affiliations. "This is our city

and people living here are our people, he said and added we have to serve them to the best of our abilities.

The chief minister directed Local Government Department to improve the roads leading to Landfill Sites.