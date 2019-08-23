Share:

At least two people died and 12 others injured in various incidents in different areas of Balochistan on Friday.

Police said that armed culprits gunned down a man identified as Imad s/o Ghulam Rasool over personal grudge in Kuchlak area of Quetta and fled the scene.

Another person Nizamuddin was electrocuted to death in Jungle Pir Alizai area of Qilla Abdullah.

Bride and groom among 12 participants of wedding party were injured when a van got out of control and barge into a hotel at National Highway in Kaja Laro area of Dera Murad Jamali.

The bodies and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas where three people with critical wounds were referred to Larkana hospital.

Separate cases into all incidents were registered at concerned police stations and investigation was underway.