Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has written a letter to Chief Executive Officer Education Department to hold inquiry against a secondary school teacher for getting appointment as head of an examination centre in Jhelum while submitting fake duty performa with the authorities, sources said on Thursday.

The board authorities took action against SST Zeeshan Ahmed on complaint of Principal GHS Missa Kaswal Tariq Mehmood Bhatti, they said. The Nation owned the copy of the complaint.

According to sources, Tariq Mehmood Bhatti, principal of a government school in Missa Kaswal, lodged a complaint with BISER Chairman stating an SST Zeeshan Ahmed was allegedly involved in dispatching a duty performa to board with bogus signatures of school principle (Tariq) for getting appointment as the head of SSC Examination Centre at Government High School, Maira Jhelum in 2019. He said that the said teacher was also involved in misconducts. The principal sought legal action against the teacher, they said.

Taking action, Chairman RBISE sent a letter to Chief Executive Officer Education and District Education Officer (DEO) asking to launch an inquiry against the accused teacher, they said. The letter (No ACC (CP) 564/19 dated 2/8/2019) has been sent through Assistant Controller (Conduct)/Controller Exmination, informed sources.

CEO and DEO begun investigation against accused while issuing him notices, they added.

A senior officer in Education Department, while taking to The Nation, confirmed the development.

Sources said that SST Zeeshan was servicing in NADRA Rawalpindi on some post and Education Department at same time. “NADRA removed him from job after knowing about his second government job,” he said.