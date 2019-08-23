Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday warned the global community of the aggressive policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, trying to repeat the genocide of Kashmiri Muslims on the pattern of 2002 Gujarat Muslim massacre.

According to the official message released from Prime Minister’s Secretariat here, the AJK premier held separate meetings with the member of US Congress Ms Eddie Bernice Johnson and the World Affairs Council of Dallas president Jim Falk in US city Texas on Thursday.

Raja Wasim, Press Secretary to the AJK premier, said that the prime minister briefed both members about the current situation at either side of Line of Control. He stressed the US role to halt Indian atrocities against Kashmiris, struggling for their right to self determination as acknowledged by the UN.

“At present, the occupied valley has been turned into a prison as all the educational institutions and telecommunication network have been closed for 17 days,” the AJK premier told the US officials, and adding that the Indian troops were firing cluster bombs on civilian population in AJK. He warned the US members that the prevalent worst situation in occupied Kashmir might turned severe if the world community did not take notice of it. “Kashmiris are determined to achieve their right to self determination, and they will never compromise on it.”

Showing videos of the Indian barbarism in the held valley, he said that the Indian military and paramilitary forces had surpassed the Nazi Germany of Hitler as the BJP government, inspired by the RSS ideology, was trying to change the demography of the disputed state through ethnic cleansing.

The AJK prime minister further said with the abrogation of Article 370, India had no more connection with Kashmir except its illegal occupation on the land, and adding that he was the elected prime minister of the whole state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Eddie Bernice Johnson assured Prime Minister Farooq Haider that she would take up this important issue in US Congress.

Earlier, in his meeting with Jim Falk, the prime minister said that the unilateral decision of revoking the special status of disputed state was not only a sheer violation of bilateral agreements but also the UNSC resolutions.

Commenting on President Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir, he said both Pakistan and Kashmiri people had welcomed it. “India refused it which shows its attitude towards peace efforts. India is pushing the region towards instability,” the PM added.

The AJK prime minister also talked about the irresponsible statement of using nuclear weapons by Indian defence minister, saying that the US should take serious note of his provocative talk.

The president of World Affairs Council of Dallas Jim Falk also assured the AJK prime minister that he would take up the issue on relevant international forums.