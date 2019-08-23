Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court has summoned on September 12 all witnesses supporting actor and singer Ali Zafar for testimony in a defamation case against actress and singer Meesha Shafi.

The court issue directives to present the witnesses for final recording of their statements. An eyewitness from the petitioner’s side, Model Kinza, gave testimony that Meesha’s claims were false and contrary to the facts.

‘I was present in the session where Meesha alleged Ali Zafar harassed her. While entering the premises, Meesha greeted Ali with a hug and also said bye to him when she left the studio,” the witness said adding that the session was also filmed. Earlier, the court recorded the statement of Ali Zafar for five hours.

Meesha accused Ali of harassing her on more than two occasions. However, the actor termed the accusations baseless and unfounded and aimed to tarnish his reputation.

In his testimony, Ali had said her allegations had become a cause of his emotional and financial damage.

So far nine witnesses have given testimony in his favour. As evidence, Ali also submitted records of messages attributed to Meesha by him as well as the tweets posted on her account.