Rawalpindi - Anti Narcotics Force commanders’ conference was held at ANF headquarters on Thursday. DG ANF Major Gen Arif Malik chaired the conference which was also attended by commanders of all regional directorates and senior staff officers of the ANF. In opening remarks, DG ANF appreciated performance of ANF, especially focused campaign against drug sellers affecting our youth and students in educational institutions. The DG ANF also highlighted the magnitude and importance of operations and the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

He directed to accelerate ongoing countrywide counternarcotics operations, with a continued special focus on apprehension of elements involved in drug smuggling to the students of academic institutions and hostels.

DG ANF reviewed the progress of counternarcotics operations and stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking and apprehension of drug supply sources. He praised the anti drug related campaign and arrangements at all airports and Haji Camps during the Hajj operation 2019. DG also appreciated the drug demand reduction activities conducted on International Day against Drug Abuse. He reiterated that the ANF should operate under zero tolerance policy against drug traffickers targeting/engaging of youth and educational institutions.

Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed, while futuristic goals were also set-forth, paying special concentration on new initiatives and capacity building plans during the conference.