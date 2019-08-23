Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has announced the results of BA/BSc annual examinations of 2019.

Dr Athar Mehboob, IUB Vice Chancellor, has felicitated successful students and said that a ceremony will be organised to recognise the achievements. As many as 9,888 candidates appeared in BA examination and 5,652 were declared successful, showing 57.16 pass percentage. Ehtisham Amjad of Govt Degree College for Boys, Minchanabad got 1st position securing 670 marks, Samar Noreen of Govt Degree College of Haroobabad was declared 2nd getting 661 marks while Maryam Idrees and Areeb Shaukat shared 3rd position obtaining 554 respectively from Govt. Degree College for Women Satellite Town Bahawalpur and Iqra Postgraduate College for Women Sadiqabad.

In BSc examination, 11,576 candidates attempted the exam and 5,876 were declared passed with pass percentage of 40.66. Usman Liaqut of Govt Post Graduate College for Boys, Chishtian got 1st position having 695 marks, M Ijaz of Govt Postgraduate College for Boys, Bahawalnagar stood 2nd getting 694 marks while Bilal Sharif was declared 3rd obtaining 680 marks.