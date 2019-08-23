Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir on Thursday said that Ulema and spiritual leaders should come forward to play their vital role for larger interfaith tolerance. The city police chief stated this while addressing members of the District Peace Committee to finalize security arrangements ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram. DIG (Investigations) Inam Waheed, DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan, chief traffic officer Liaqat Ali Malik and other police officers were also present on this occasion. “Sectarianism and illegal use of amplifiers should be discouraged during the sacred month of Muharram,” the CCPO appealed to religious scholars. He urged them to be united to foil all sorts of anti state activities. “In context of prevailing regional and international scenario anti-Pakistan forces could attempt sabotaging our unity,” he warned. “So, police and Ulema from all faiths should remain alert to foil any such attempt.”The CCPO appreciated the role of Ulema and stressed upon administrations of Muharram processions to check all visitors and keep parking arrangements 200 yards away from any public gathering. The CCPO urged peace committee members to deliver message of love and tolerance and play their constructive role to present Pakistan as symbol of peace among other countries of the world. Pir Usman Noori, Agha Shah Hussain Qizlibash, Maulana Liaqat Siddiqi, Maulana Sharif uddin, Allama Shakeel Ur Rehman Nasir, Hafiz Babar Rahimi, Khawaja Bahsarat Karbalai, Touqeer Hussain Baba, Mushtaq Hussain Jaffri, Hafiz Kazam Raza Naqvi and other members of district peace committee were also present during the meeting.