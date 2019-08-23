Share:

LAHORE - Head of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is recovering fast after his brain surgery at a hospital in Germany. Party sources said that Ch Shujaat Hussain underwent brain surgery a couple of weeks back in Germany. They said Ch Shujaat had a mild fever after surgery which subsided afterwards. Doctors were closely monitoring his health condition which was improving with time.

PML-Q leader will return home after doctors declare him fit for air travel, said a party source who was confident his leader would get better very soon.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, MNA Moonis Elahi and other family members are currently in Germany to look after their elder.