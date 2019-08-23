Share:

BEIJING - A Chinese children’s book about Liangzhu, a cultural site in Zhejiang Province newly inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, was welcomed by foreign publishers at the 26th Beijing International Book Fair that opened Wednesday. The book’s publisher Zhejiang Juvenile and Children’s Publishing House signed a copyright exporting agreement with two publishers from Egypt and Romania and promoted the English version at the book fair. Titled “Ancient City of Liangzhu,” the book displays a panoramic view of Liangzhu of 5,000 years ago in three parts, namely water, jade and city. Shao Ruoyu, editor-in-chief of the Zhejiang-based press, hoped that the book will help children learn about the Liangzhu civilization and gain a better appreciation of Chinese culture.

The publishing house is making efforts to promote the book to more countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and France to make the country’s Liangzhu civilization as well as its fine traditional culture well known by more people from around the globe.