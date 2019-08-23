Share:

China is urging the United States and Russia to pursue new arms control agreements following the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, but is not willing to join the effort, China’s envoy to the United Nations Zhang Jun told the UN Security Council.

"At the current stage, China has no interest… to participate in the so-called trilateral arms negotiations," Zhang said on Thursday.

The Chinese Ambassador to the UN also said that using China as an excuse to leave the INF Treaty as the United States did is unacceptable.

"It is unacceptable to use China as an excuse for leaving the treaty," Zhang said on Thursday. "China rejects the baseless accusations by the United States."

Zhang said that China also rejects the United States' recent missile test and its developments of new intermediate-range cruise missiles.

"Prior to its formal withdrawal from INF, the United States already announced its plan to accelerate the development and deployment of intermediate-range missiles and lately it conducted a test launch of a new type of a land-based cruise missile," he said. "China strongly urges the [United States] to... exercise restraint and… preserve the existing arms control regime."

Beijing’s representative to the UN added that China opposes US attempts to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia Pacific region and hopes that the United States can be rational on the subject.

"China opposes US attempts to deploy INF missiles in the Asia Pacific region and hopes the US can be rational in this regard," the representative said. "We support Russia and the United States [in their attempts] to commit themselves to the extension of the New START[Strategic Arms Reduction] Treaty."

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2 citing alleged Russian violations of the accord, along with the reluctance of other countries, including China, to join it.

The decision caused considerable criticism from Russia and other countries.

Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has mentioned a possibility for a new arms control treaty in the future that should include Russia and China.