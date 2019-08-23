Share:

KARACHI - Various parts of Karachi received early morning drizzling and light rainfall.

Weather turned pleasant in the city after several areas received light showers.

Various localities of the metropolis including Malir, Airport, Shara-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Hassan Square and Liaqauatabad experienced late night and early morning drizzle.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) minimum temperature in the city will be 26.5 degree Celsius today with 60 to 85 percent humidity. The wind direction the city will remain westerly or southwesterly while the wind speed measured 13 kilometers per hour. Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are cut off in most upper and central parts of the country and the weather will remain mainly hot and dry in most parts of the country, met office predicted.

However, rain and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mirpurkhas divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir today, weather forecast said. Rain and thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Mirpurkhas and Gujranwala divisions on Friday.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday recorded at Sibbi with 44°Celsius, while at Sukkur, Rohri, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 42°C, PMD weather report said.