Lahore - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said continued curfew in Indian-occupied Kashmir can result in serious humanitarian crisis

He called upon the international community to wake up to three-week curfew in Kashmir

“Depriving the Kashmiris of food, medicines and other necessities is fast exposing the Indian barbarity,” the CM said. He chided Indian PM Narendra Modi for his callous approach towards Kashmir.

“Kashmiris are bravely struggling for their right to self-determination,” he said.

Latest Monitoring System

The Punjab government has decided to devise the latest monitoring system for early solution of public complaints and the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given approval to it. Usman Buzdar has said that the latest monitoring system will be launched from Lahore and the perf ormance of PHA, LWMC, LDA and WASA will be monitored initially. This system will be extended to other cities and departments in phases and data regarding departmental performance and redressal of public complaints will be collected. The chief minister also directed the urban unit to develop the mobile application and said the new system should be innovative and unique and effective mechanism should be designed to implement it. He hoped the collected data will be helpful in determining the future roadmap as well as policy formulation besides facilitating the people through e-service delivery. We intend to move towards smart cities where citizens would be provided with the facilities which are the need of the hour, he added.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said a couple of days ago that that India was trying to destroy the region’s peace after getting defeated on every front just to divert attention from Kashmir

“There is no doubt that India is still against the Afghan peace process and accepting Kartarpur corridor Projects just because of pressure. Pakistan has decided that Kartarpur project will be completed on time,” he said adding that that due to Kashmir issue, the Afghan peace process and India’s war hysteria the country is facing many challenges and that is why an extension in the service tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the need of hour and also the nation and we support the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that despite rigidness from India the Kartarpur corridor project and arrangements for Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th Birthday are underway and Inshallah we will not only complete the Kartarpur corridor project on time but will also provide all facilities including foolproof security to all Sikh pilgrims who are coming for 550th Birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Governor Punjab said that PTI’s federal and provincial government is taking all decisions on merit and transparency.

All decisions by federal and provincial governments are based on merit and transparency and appointments of Vice-Chancellors in Universities across Punjab are also being done on merit, he said adding that we have also decided to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to all the students and staff studying in universities across Punjab and for that in each university water filtration plants will be installed and government will provide every possible support to universities in this regard.