KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday decided to transfer all those officers who were holding same positions for last three years.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting to review performance of different departments here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shaikh, CM Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, Advocate General Sindh Mr Salman, Principal secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Services Naveed Shaikh, Secretary Finance Najam Shah and others.

The chief minister said that the decision was made in order to establish good governance and improve the performance of provincial departments. He said that various officers in government departments were sitting on a same post from the last three years. “This is not good for better governance, therefore they must be transferred and posted in others departments,” Murad directed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah.

The chief minister said that the departments must work smoothly in solving public problems. Therefore, under rules of business the officials and officers must be transferred or posted within three years. “We need efficient and transparent system and have to remove or sideline the inefficient and deadwood from the main positions,” he said.

He also directed the chief secretary to issue necessary instructions to all officers not to dispose of files within two days. The officers must take decisions as per government rules and regulations, he said and added he had observed that most of the officers were delaying work without any tangible reason. The meeting decided to make those departments which were directly dealing with public more efficient and effective such as local government, education, Public health engineering, health, home and revenue.

Separately, Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali approved establishment of state-of-art Thar Institute of Engineering, Science & Technology (TIEST) over an area of 317 acres at Mithi for Rs1.5 billion as an initial cost and more funds would be made available, if and when required.

He also directed Vice Chancellor NED University to start classes from October 2019 temporarily in the building of Benazir Cultural Complex, Mithi for he approved the release of Rs120 million immediately.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting to discuss and decide the establishment of TIEST at Mithi. The meeting was attended by Senior Member BoR Shams Soomro, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary University & Boards Riazuddin Qureshi, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, VC NED University Prof. Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Secretary Culture Parvez Sihar, DC Tharparkar Shahzad Thahim and other concerned officers.

NED VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi briefing the chief minister said that the academic council of NED university has approved 60 seats for TIEST, Mithi, including 46 regular and 14 self-finance. The allocation of the seats for TIEST would be five for HSC Karachi board, eight for Hyderabad board, 18 for Mirpurkhas board, four for Larkana board, two for federal board, two for Aga Khan board, one for A-level and one from other boards.

Under bachelors programme, Self finance, two seats have been allocated for Karachi board, two for Hyderabad, three for Mirpurkhas, two for Sukkur, two for Larkana, one for federal board, one for Aga Khan board and one for A-level.

Talking about faculty and supporting staff of TIEST, Dr Sarosh said there would be 19 posts, including one principal of grade 21, one of professor of grade BS-21, two associate professor of grade 20, four of assistant professors, three lecturers, one IT Manager, two data entry operators, two lab tecnicians and three naib qasids. Apart from them there would be 44 administration and supporting staff, including deputy registrar.

SMBR Shams Soomro told the chief minister that the university had demanded a piece of lab of 317 acres. The land has been identified at village Mithrio Bhatti on main Islamkot road. The land identified has been measured at 325 acres. It is located between Mithi and islamkot at a distance of 18 kilometers from Mithi and 22 kilometers from Islamkot towards Mithi.

The VC NED said that apart from Institute/university there would be an industrial Park. The areas would be utilized for admin block, faculties, labs, workshops, residential colonies, parks etc. The chief minister directed SMBR Soomro to move a summary for allotment of the land.

Murad said that after 20 years more than 20 MW electricity would be produced from Thar-coal and Thar would be a hub investment, trade and industry. “This Institution would flourish and I want to make a seat excellence developing on the sand dues of Thar,” he said and added he was product to have realized the dream of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto by producing 660 MW coal-fired power and following the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto a degree awarding institute of engineering and science was being established.

The chief minister directed the VC NED to start class in the Benazir Bhutto complex from October 1, 2019 and then start working on the main institute building. The finance secretary briefing the chief minister said that the chief minister has approved Rs850 million for TIEST out of which Rs100 million have been allocated for current financial year. At this the chief minister said that the NED university was going to start engineering from October, therefore the funds would be insufficient for establishing lab and purchasing other equipments. The VC NED University said that zero visit of Pakistan Engineering council was required to establish a lab and install all the required equipments before start of the institute.

The chief minister directed the Finance Department to release Rs120 million immediately and enhancement of the allocation from Rs850 million to Rs15,000 million. The chief minister said that the institute would prove to be great job-oriented education and opportunities to the students of the Thar and nearby districts.