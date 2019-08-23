Share:

LAHORE - Corps commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan on Thursday visited flood-hit areas of Punjab, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Lt Gen Majid Ehsan visited flood-affected areas of Kasur and Head Sulemanki. He monitored the ongoing relief and rescue operation in the affected areas by the Army in aid of civil administration.

The Corps Commander also visited the medical camps and talked to the doctors about the situation.

The Corps Commander expressed satisfaction over the rescue operation and directed the authorities to provide every possible facility to the flood-affected people.

Earlier on August 21, the humanitarian and rescue activities were underway by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the Kasur district as the water level is mounting in River Sutlej at Gunda Singh Wala point.

The PDMA spokesman had said that the water flow is 109,319 cusecs in Sutlej river at the town of Hareke. He had told that there are 59,000 cusecs of water at Sutlej river at Gunda Singh Wala point.