LAHORE - A couple was found dead at a house in Kot Lakhpat on Thursday. The deceased were identified by police as Bashir Ahmad and his wife Sajida Bibi.Police sources claimed the couple committed suicide. Both the bodies were hanging, next to each other, with ropes tied to neck as police reached the spot. The investigators also recovered a ‘suicide note’ from the crime scene. The bodies were sent to morgue for autopsy, police said, adding that an inquest is on. Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man was found dead alongside a road near Soay Aasil in Kahna on early Thursday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police said apparently the deceased was a drug addict. The police were investigating the death.