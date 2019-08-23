Share:

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana directed the police officers to take urgent measures to ensure detention of the habitual and hardened miscreants who might fan sectarianism through hate speeches during Muharram-ul-Haram.

“The police will mute and send all troublemakers to jail who ignite the fire of hatred in the society being hate-mongers; the law knows how to tackle the miscreants while those who believe in peace, unity and the supremacy of the law have always been and will always be respected, encouraged and cherished,” he said.

The CPO issued these directions while chairing a meeting here on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigations Faisal Kamran, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SP Rawal Division Asif Masood and other senior officers.

Addressing the meeting, the CPO said it was decided to initiate stern action against those found involved in delivering hate speeches during Muharram. “Police have buckled up to control all such elements and to protect the ‘majalis’ and mourning processions during sacred month that is to be commended after 10 days,” he said.

He warned police would also dealt the sympathisers of trouble makers and would lodge cases against the under National Action Plan.

He said use of loud speaker would be banned during Muharram.

He said special teams have been formed for recording videos of ‘zakirs’ who would deliver speeches in ‘majalis’ and processions.

Meanwhile, Faisal Rana issued a policy for police entailing that ‘do not disturb the law abiders, and do not spare the law-breakers’. The policeman who disturbs law-abiding people or spares any lawbreaker would be expelled from police, said the CPO. The policing will be done under the religious fervour and with the spirit of religious devotion during the month of Muharram. No matter whoever if tried to put at stake the peace of Rawalpindi, the law will immediately take hold of him, without any delay. CPO Faisal Rana issued directions during the meeting of the police officers.

IGP reviews Muharram security plan

Islamabad police on Thursday reviewed security arrangements in connection with coming month of Muharram-ul-Haram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling for fool proof security.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar and was attended among others by all deputy inspectors general of police, assistant inspectors general of police, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police. All wings of Islamabad police were given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of the plan.

The IGP directed DIG (Operations) to himself supervise all security arrangements in connection with Muharram. He also directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organisers of ‘majalis’ and processions in Muharram.

Following the directions of IGP to put effective security arrangements in place, DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed also conducted a meeting at Rescue 15 which was attended among others by SP (Investigation), all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The DIG (Operations) directed for strict security arrangements on gatherings and special checking of participants. He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of ‘majalis’ and processions through metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the DIG (Operations) maintained.

He directed to launch effective search operation as well as combing activities in the slum areas of the city and enhance vigilance at all entrance points of the city. All SPs were asked to monitor search operations themselves and inform their high ups on daily basis about progress in this regard.

The DIG (Operations) also ordered to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

The police Commandoes along with vehicles would perform the security duties at ‘imambargahs’ arranging religious gatherings.

He said that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The DIG (Operations) said that walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of majalis and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen. He also asked all officials to take steps to curb wall chalking or pasting posters which may hurt sentiments of people.

Patrolling officers must conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and imambargahs and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. The IGP said that lady Police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the imambargahs.

He said that police officials should get the complete bio data of those volunteers performing security duties. Peace committees should be asked to ensure that no stranger is allowed to stay in the worship places for security reasons during the month of Muharram.

The DIG (Operations) said those performing security duties along with sophisticated weapons should use bullet proof jackets and helmets while pillion riders should be checked.

He directed officials to conduct flag march in the city and arrange special briefing to their subordinates before assigning them patrolling and checking duties.