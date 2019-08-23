Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two separate FIRs have been registered against at least one and half dozen suspects at Napar-Kot Police Station for their alleged involvement in killing DSP, injuring police cop during an encounter took place at Katcha Area of Garhi Tegho, and kidnapping a team of musician including famous Singer Jagar Jalal.

The suspects include Wahid, Imran, Khoso Teghani, Sukhio, Sonaro, Mumtaz, Belo, and others.

An FIR [30/2019] on the complaint of Imtiaz Khuhawar, SHO Naparkot PS, on the behalf of state, has been lodged for killing DAP Khanpur Rao Shafiullah and injuring a cop named Babar Shah under various sections including Anti-Terrorism Act.

Second FIR [31/2019] on the complaint of aforesaid SHO, on the behalf of state, has been registered with respect to kidnapping a team of musician including famous singer Jagar Jalal for getting ransom money under various sections including antiterrorism act at above mentioned police station.

The Inspector General [IG] of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has posted Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan as new SSP Shikarpur to overcome the situation of law and order in Shikarpur which has been deteriorating for a long during which one DSP, one SHO, one ASI and one APC driver have embraced martyrdom and many sustained grave bullet wounds in the Katcha area of Chak and Garhi Tegho.

A heavy contingent of police under the supervision of SSP Larkana Masood Bangash have seized the katcha area of Garhi Tegho to rescue the kidnapped team of musician and arrest of killers of DSP Khanpur, but yet neither police have rescued the kidnapped team of singers nor police have succeeded in arresting the killers of martyred DSP Khanpur till filling of this story.