LAHORE - Descon Technical Institute (DTI) recently collaborated with the Department of Electrical, University of Central Punjab (UCP) Lahore to conduct a workshop on “The Power Factor and Its Computation” at Descon Head Quarters (DHQ) Lahore. Students and faculty members of UCP were in attendance at the event and were given presentations on a number of topics including Power Factor, Solar System, Gateway to Industrial Automation & Introduction to EE by Muhammad Iqbal Akhtar, Head of Electrical Department DTI and his team. Abdul Qadir Khan, Manager QAQC/HSE, Descon Engineering Limited, present as a guest speaker, spoke on the topic of QHSE using real-time industry examples. Moreover, the DTI team introduced NEBOSH Certification to the participants and highlighted the expertise of DTI in the subject and the benefits engineers can attain from this certification. At the conclusion of the session the UCP students and faculty were given a tour of DHQ. DTI has been in operation since 1998 and has trained approximately 30,000 workers in more than 20 different professional trades. DTI’s curriculums are based on a blend of basic minimum theory and extensive hands-on training.