Lahore - Jinnah Hospital has set up a facilitation centre for poor patients in line with directives of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Dr Yasmin had ordered establishment of facilitation centres at hospitals across the province a couple of days ago.

“Jinnah Hospital always leads from the front. We are the first to say yes to orders of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid,” says Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Ahmad.

The staff deputed at these centres will facilitate the patients getting healthcare services through Zakat and social welfare funds. Hospital heads were given three days to abide by the directive, according to a handout.

The MS, who is known for meeting financial needs of the hospital with the help of friends, said Jinnah Hospital upheld the tradition of taking prompt action for better public service delivery.

Staff will remain present at these centres round the clock and maintain record of every patient and attendant. Dr Iftikhar renewed his resolve to give his best as a doctor and an administrator to mitigate sufferings of patients.

When contacted, health department spokesperson said all hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the province set up the centres as the deadline was over.