Share:

ISLAMABAD - Funeral prayer of the policemen martyred in firing by unidentified assailants at IJP Road near toll plaza on Wednesday night was offered here at Police Line Headquarters on Thursday.

The funeral prayer was attended by Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar, senior police officials, political and religious figures, family members of martyred personnel and others.

The floral wreaths were laid on the coffins of martyred policemen on behalf of Minister for Interior and IGP Islamabad.

Both expressed their condolences with family members of the martyred cops and prayed Almighty Allah that the departed souls may rest in eternal peace. The IGP also shouldered the coffins and sent them to their native towns with full honour along with SP (Saddar Zone) Naeem Iqbal.

Two police constables Saqlain and Khurram Tanoli were martyred after unknown persons opened fire on them during routine checking at IJP Road near toll plaza. Two teams have been constituted to trace the criminals and efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrators after registration of the FIR.

According to the FIR registered at Counter-Terrorism Force police station under section 302, 324, 353, 186, 34 of the PPC and 7-ATA, Khurram Shahzad and Saqlain Sagheer Haider were on duty at IJP Road near the toll plaza when two young men approached the picket from towards the Carriage Factory and opened fire on the cops at around 8pm.

The IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar, speaking on the occasion, said that families of martyred personnel will get salaries and other privileges till retirement age (60 years) of these cops while their children will be facilitated for free of cost education. He said that Prime Minister’s package for martyred personnel would be also given to the family members of deceased and every possible welfare step would be taken for them.

The IGP said that policemen had sacrificed lives in the line of duty and wrote golden chapter in history with their blood. “Islamabad police martyrs wrote golden chapter with their blood and their names would be remembered forever due to their great sacrifices”, he added. The IGP said that everyone feels proud that Islamabad Police have always kept dictum of duty before itself. The entire nation and the police department were proud of its brave and gallant Shuhada, he added.

Islamabad police chief said that gallant cops of the force would continue to perform their duties with courage and devotion in future as such cowardly acts cannot stop them towards their prime objective of serving the nation and securing the lives of others.