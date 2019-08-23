Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Punjab government has allocated Rs10.72 billion for the completion of 924 development projects in Gujranwala division.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood has directed the officers concerned for a comprehensive planning to get all the schemes completed within the stipulated time period. He said that 24 roads under “Naya Pakistan--Manzilen Asaan” program would be constructed throughout the division in the current financial year. He added that funds worth Rs4.44 million would be spent on five roads in Gujranwala district, Rs330 million would be spent on five roads in Gujrat district, four roads would be completed with Rs283 million in Mandi Bahauddin district, Rs214 million would be spent on three roads in Sialkot while three roads would be completed in Narowal at a cost of Rs227 million. The commissioner further told that under community development programme, funds worth Rs1499 million would be spent on 192 different schemes in the division.

HELD

A Patwari and a secretary union council were held by the teams of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for taking bribe from citizens. It was reported that a citizen named Basharat Hussain of Pasrur submitted an application to the ACE that Patwari Altaf Hussain was demanding Rs30,000 as bribe from him. Another citizen named Imtiaz Ahmed in his application alleged that Amjad Hussain, secretary Union Council Garjakh, was demanding Rs5,000 as bribe from him for the issuance of a divorce certificate. After approval from the competent authorities, the ACE teams conducted raids and caught both officials red-handed taking bribe. Cases were registered against them.

FAINTED

Three persons of a family became unconscious after consuming poisonous milk here at Tatlewali. It was reported that Fatima, Usman and Humayun drank milk and became unconscious. They were rushed to DHQ Hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.