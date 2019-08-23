Share:

Islamabad - The government will launch Kamyab Jawan programme from next month to economically empower the youth.

This was revealed in a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on the youth program at a meeting held here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister was informed that under Kamyab Jawan Programme, Youth Entrepreneurship, Green Youth Movement, Start-up Pakistan, Internship and Hunar Mand Jawan programs will be launched.

The meeting was informed that under this programme, a special portal will be developed which will keep a credible record of all the beneficiaries of the program at the central level.

Presenting the comparative analysis of the programmes launched in the past and the present one for youth, the prime minister was informed that the scope of previous schemes of providing loans to the youth for business was very limited but this scope has been widened under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

This programme comprises two categories. In the first category, the youth will be provided with loans from one hundred to five hundred thousand rupees to start their business whilst in the second category, the youth will be provided with loans from five hundred thousand rupees to five million rupees. The meeting was informed the guarantee of third person for acquisition of loan has been abolished in Kamyab Jawan program and the youth can directly secure loans from the banks through the portal. In the first phase, National Bank, Bank of Khyber and Bank of Punjab will provide direct loans. The Prime Minister was informed that the purpose of introducing a special portal is to ensure complete transparency and disbursement of loans on merit.