Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that government will take up Kashmir issue at all international forums.

He said this while addressing a seminar held in the National Book Foundation, Islamabad regarding “solidarity with Kashmiris in the content of books written on Kashmir”. He expressed that Pakistani writers and authors played an unforgettable role for the Kashmir movement and freedom fighters. They wrote so many books on Kashmir with different angles to project Kashmir cause at international level.

He said that Kashmiris and Muslims in India are facing vicious psyche of Hindu. He added that actually the Hindu psyche is the bone of contention, their mindset is the challenge not only for Kashmiri Muslims but for the whole mankind”. Masood Mufti, writer and scholar, elaborated: “Hindus divided the human beings into different categories, they did not accept anyone in the sub conditioned expect Hindus, that’s why two nations theory developed and Pakistan came into existence”.

Dr Nadeem Shafique Malik, Secretary, NH & LH Division and Prof. Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javeid, Managing Director, National Book Foundation warmly welcomed the distinguished guests in Ahmed Faraz Auditorium Hall NBF Islamabad. MD, NBF spoke in detail about the seminar on “expression of Solidarity with Kashmir: in context of Books published on Kashmir”.

Poetess and author Ayesha Masood Malik introduced the books written on Kashmir in his research paper and informed about the effort of other writers who did a lot of written work on Kashmir in their books.

On this occasion an exhibition of books written on Kashmir was also arranged.