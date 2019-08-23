Share:

KARACHI - Acclaimed artists of the Qawwali industry, Hamza Akram Qawwal and his brothers Taimoor Akram and Abdul Akram, have set out for their tour of the United Kingdom where they will be performing at one of the largest art festivals in the country, The Greenbelt Festival 2019.

The performance will take place on the 25th of August in Northamptonshire in front of more than 20,000 members of the audience belonging from different communities and religions.

The festival also includes a workshop by Hamza Akram Qawwal and Brothers on August 26th, where they will share valuable information related to mystical Sufi music and Qawwali as an integral part of Pakistani tradition.

“We feel highly honoured to be representing our beloved country in the Greenbelt Festival in front of thousands of people, most of whom come from the Western part of the world and belong to different religions. Pakistan carries a lot of interpretations of different genres of music, but Qawwali is a core part of our country’s tradition and we would love to impart our knowledge of Sufism to the rest of the world, while also spreading a message of love, peace and harmony among all beliefs and ethnicities with this event,” stated Hamza Akram.

The Greenbelt Festival is a celebration of artistry, activism and spirituality. It aims at creating spaces where art, faith and justice can be freely expressed and is held every year at a different location in the United Kingdom. The festival regularly attracts mainstream musicians including U2, Ed Sheeran, Daniel Bedingfield, Steve Taylor, and many more.