Share:

ATTOCK - Illegal quarrying claimed life of a labourer while two other were injured, all of them critical, due to land sliding at Margalla hills.

Sources said that quarrying was being carried out at stone crusher plant near Ban Bhola area in Margalla hills when a portion of the hill caved in due to land sliding. Resultantly, a shovel and a bulldozer came under the debris. Four persons were buried under the debris along with heavy machinery. Local rescuers retrieved one driver identified as Khizar, a resident of Sargodha, died and three of his co-workers were retrieved in critical condition. According to inside sources, the body of the labourer had been dispatched to his native town without autopsy and the injured labourers were shifted to a private hospital of the area to save the skin of the owners.

The influential mafia, carrying out stone crushing and quarrying in violation of ban imposed by Supreme Court, has hushed up the incident and no legal action has so far been taken.

When contacted, Station House Officer Inspector Sohail Zaffar said that an inquiry into the incident was pending at the office of SP Potohar and that the police would register a case against stone crusher plant owner after recommendation from the higher authorities.

The Margalla hills in Taxila are no stranger to destructive machines and explosives as for over 3 decades. Stone crushers have destroyed the hills by quarrying, drilling, blasting and crushing rocks into fine gravel despite ban and protest by the civil societies and environments.

Every year, a large number of labourers lose their lives and limbs at the crusher plants illegally operating in Margalla hills due to non enforcement of safety measures by the authorities, especially Labour and civil defence departments. Two labourers lost lives and another was injured during quarrying in October 2015 and one labourer died while 3 other injured at stone crushing plant during blasting in September 2017.

Meanwhile, two of a family died while 4 received multiple injuries in a road accident in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb Police station. A family was on its way to village Tarap in their car. their car collided with a trailer which was parked on road side.

In result, Hammad, son of Aziz and his wife Amna died on the spot while Aziz and his wife Sultana, Hasan, son of Hammad and Asma, daughter of Asghar received serious injuries.