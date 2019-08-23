Share:

PESHWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Finance Taimur Jhagra said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to take lead in developing favourable policies to encourage innovation in the province.

While addressing the captains and senior leadership of International ride-hailing service Careem, at a panel discussion in Dubai UAE, the minister said by introducing the progressive regulatory framework for online marketplaces and ride-hailing platforms, we have laid the foundation for an enabling business environment that will lead us to increase economic activity along with increased job opportunities, he was An engaging panel discussion on how government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was leading amongst all other provinces towards progressive regulatory framework for online marketplaces such as Careem, was held in its headquarters in Dubai. The renowned panel included Taimur Jhagra, Minister Finance, KP, and Senior Leaders from Careem including Mudassir Sheikh, Co-Founder and CEO, Junaid Iqbal, MD Careem Pay and Zeeshan Baig, General Manager Pakistan.

The discussion revolved around recent progressive fiscal measures taken by the finance minister and KP’s cabinet for understanding the business model of Online Marketplace platforms, which have an immense potential to create jobs in Pakistan.

The finance minister said province of KP despite facing the repercussions of the ‘War on terror’ for over a decade, has been extremely progressive in introducing the most favourable regulatory framework for the industry out of the four provinces through the introduction of a subcategory of ride-hailing and a minimal tax rate of 2 per cent on platform’s share giving exemptions to Independent Service providers such as Captains.ax