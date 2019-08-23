Share:

PESHAWAR - The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directed that feasibil­ity of state lands for estab­lishment of Media colonies for Journalists should be un­dertaken at Kohat Road, Pe­shawar, and Babuzai area of District Swat for facilitation of Journalists.

The chief minister also di­rected the Information and PRs department to carry out necessary amendments to exempt newspapers from the five per cent tax levied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority as per the demands of CPNE and APNS. He further directed the Information and PRs de­partment to carry out nec­essary amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa news­papers, news agencies, and book registration act, 2013 as per the demands of APNS and CPNE.

While chairing a high lev­el meeting on the issues of journalists and the informa­tion department, the chief minister stated that proper projection of people friend­ly policies and reforms ini­tiatives is paramount not only to create awareness in masses, but also to strength­en the state-citizen relation­ship.

“Every effort should be made to make Information & PRs Department a vibrant department so as to keep pace with the emerging challenges in Media Indus­try,” he added. While brief­ing about the issues of In­formation Department the Minister Information Shau­kat Yousafzai informed the chief minister regarding the inadequate office spacing for the Directorate General Information and Public Re­lations, which was negative­ly affecting the performance of the department. The chief minister directed the chief secretary to ensure suffi­cient office accommodation on priority basis.

The meeting was also at­tended by Minister Infor­mation Shaukat Yousafzai, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Secretary Informa­tion, and Director General DGIPR.s