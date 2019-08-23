ISLAMABAD - Criminal justice institutions should focus on the needs of underprivileged and marginalized members of the society seeking support from the system, said Muhammad Salim, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday.
While chairing the first Rule of Law Roadmap Steering Committee meeting here, the Chief Secretary emphasized on a system-wide effort for effective implementation of the Cabinet approved Rule of Law Roadmap, which is the KP government’s strategy to reform the criminal justice system.
He emphasized that criminal justice institutions should actively engage and use the governance structures for periodic performance reviews and management.
He assured departments of facilitation and support required to achieve the set milestones effectively. Further, the departments were instructed to submit requests for initiatives and related resources to bring about the desired change in the system for better user experience. Different departments presented their progress on the key performance indicators.
The Chief Secretary directed department level progress review to be undertaken by the respective department heads for effective speedy actions and measures to be taken when needed.
In order to expedite and track processes and progress on Rule of Law Roadmap, the Chief Secretary said that a review process at the cabinet level will be initiated.
The Home Secretary highlighted the need for cross-institutional coordination. He emphasized that progress on key performance indicators, such as successful and timely conclusion of criminal cases, reduction in acquittal in serious and violent crimes and reduction in prison population especially unter-trial prisoners cannot be achieved without close collaboration and problem solving approach. He further added that all the institutions are committed to improve the citizens’ experience of the criminal justice system and achieve the criminal justice reform priorities of the government as well as the superior courts.
The meeting was attended by senior leadership of the criminal justice system including the Home Secretary, Head of the Strategic Support Unit, Secretary P&D, Secretary Law, Special Secretary Finance, Deputy Inspector General Police Operations, Representative of the High Court, IG Prisons, Director Reclamation and Probation,