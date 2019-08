Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia plans to introduce Hajj Smart ID instead of passports in 2020 in a move to facilitate millions of Muslims during pilgrimage in Makkah. The new ID, containing information about each pilgrim, was used by 150 pilgrims during Hajj in 2019. The device is powered by a battery that runs for up to two years, Al Arabiya reported. Moreover, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has also developed a smartphone app for smart ID services.