SHARAQPUR SHARIF - A man died while his son was seriously injured in firing by unknown persons in Ayyapur village. According to police, Baba Anayat and his son Bilal was seriously injured in firing by some unknown persons in Ayyapur village in the suburbs of Sharaqpur Sharif. They were rushed to Mayo Hospital Lahore where Baba Anayat succumbed to his injuries while his son was in critical condition. Police started investigation.