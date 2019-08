Share:

LAHORE - Police Thursday registered a case against Safdar Jahanzaib Awan m for trying to attack policemen after a court hearing. The case was registered with the Islampura police under sections 353, 186, 147, and 149 of the PPC on the complaint of sub-inspector Muhammad Akram. According to the FIR, Safdar, the son-in-law of former PM Nawaz Sharif, along with several party workers clashed with police and tried to hit cops after snatching a baton from them.