LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday chaired a meeting at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department to review arrangements for observing World Patient Safety Day on September 17. Additional Secretary Ahsan Altaf, Dr Hussain Jafferi and other relevant officers attended the meeting that reviewed measures for providing quality, safe and secure treatment to patients at public sector hospitals. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that medical superintendents were responsible for hygienic conditions and proper facilities at government hospitals. She said that a seminar would be arranged for raising awareness about the global event.