ISLAMABAD: - Zong, China Mobile Paki­stan (CMPak), Pakistan’s No. 1 data network, on Thursday successfully con­ducted 5G trials. The event was attended by Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Secretary IT&T Division, Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Amir Azeem Bajwa, PTA Chairman, and Dr. Wang Zhihua, Economic & Commercial Counsellor, Chinese Embassy. With a commitment to develop the digital ecosystem in Pakistan, Zong has always been at the forefront to offer innovative, state-of-the-art and most advanced services and solutions to its valued customers. The company has already established it­self as Pakistan’s largest network with more than 13 million 4G customers and 12,000 4G sites. During the event, the Secretary IT, PTA chairman, Chinese coun­sellor along with others tested the Zong’s 5G network. On the occasion, Shoaib Siddiqui congratulated Zong for becoming the first Pakistani telecom operator to have successfully conducted the 5G trial and putting Pakistan on a short-list of countries which are 5G ready. Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO Zong, said, CMPak has been committed to serving livelihood of Pakistanis, boosting Pakistan’s econ­omy, and continuously improving its network capabilities.