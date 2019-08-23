Share:

New Delhi - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used the Pakistani airspace, the first time after the tensions in February, to travel to France for a bilateral meet, reported ZeeTV. Modi left on a three-nation tour with France being his first stop, followed by UAE and Bahrain. In Paris, Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on counter-terrorism and defence topping the agenda of discussions. Modi is also scheduled to address the Indian community in France on Friday and will inaugurate a memorial for victims of an Air India crash several decades ago. He will then depart for UAE, visit Baharain on Saturday and return to France for the G7 Summit on Sunday. “The bilateral visit to France and the invitation to G7 Summit are in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and France,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.