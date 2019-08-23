Share:

LAHORE - Unidentified motorcyclists killed a murder suspect on the doorstep of his house in Millat Park police precincts on Thursday. Police sources said 27-year-old Waqas Shaukat was facing murder charges. He was returning home after appearing in a court when he came under attack. The victim sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The deceased was the son of police sub-inspector Shaukat. Heavy police and forensic experts reached the spot and started investigation.An official said the killing could be an outcome of old enmity.