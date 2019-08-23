Share:

PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested absconder Asif Ul­lah resident of Charsadda allegedly involved in cheat­ing public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Mudarraba swindling 13.855 million rupees. As per details, the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiated inquiry against the accused Asif Ullah resident of Mohallah Malik Khel, Umar­zai Charsadda upon receipt of several complaints.

It transpired during the inquiry that the accused in connivance with each other persuaded and motivated the public to invest in their Mudar­raba business showing them multiple businesses. They promised exorbitant profit to the public on their invest­ments, but in fact there was no such business. Thus, the accused person defrauded the general public and deprived them of their hard earnings.

The accused Asif Ullah on Thursday was produced be­fore the accountability court and his 14-day physical cus­tody was given to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the account­ability court.

The Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayyaz Qureshi assured the general public that NAB will continue its efforts without any fear or favour and ensure the return of looted money from the cul­prits to its rightful heirs.