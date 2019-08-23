Share:

KHANEWAL - Newly-posted DPO Omer Saeed Malik (PSP/BS-19) assumed charge here on Thursday. He was posted in Khanewal district in place of Asad Sarfraz Khan who had been posted as DPO Dera Ghazi Khan.

After his joining, when Omer Saeed Malik reached Khanewal police lines, a smart police squad presented him guard of honour. He offered Fateha for the martyred police personnel and also laid floral wreath on the memorial of martyrs in police lines.

He visited different sections of police lines and was briefed by DSP Fayyaz Ahmed. DPO Omer Saeed Malik, while addressing te police officers, said that law and order and justice for all would be his top priority during his posting as DPO Khanewal.

He said that no one was above the law, adding that every police official in Khanewal should follow the vision of IG Police Arif Nawaz Khan.

He directed all the police officials to work hard to minimise crime in the area, adding that traditional police culture in police station would not be tolerated. “The police officials will be rewarded for brilliant work while the negligent and dishonest cops will be dealt with iron hands,” he said.

He added that issues regarding welfare and service matters of police employees would be redressed on a priority basis. Earlier, on his arrival at DPO office, DSP HQ Fayyad Ahmed Sanpal welcomed him and guard of honour was presented by police guards.