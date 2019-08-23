Share:

GUJRANWALA - Water flow in the rivers, canals and nullahs in Gujranwala is recorded as normal and no chance of flood in these days.

According to the figures provided by the district flood control room, water flow in Head Khanqi was recorded as 41,119 cusec, in Head Marala water flow was recorded as 52,435 cusec, in Nullah Palkhu water flow was recorded as 741 cusec and in Nullah Dek water flow was 891 cusec. It was also told that water flow in Chenab River was normal, and there was no threat of flood.