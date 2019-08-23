Share:

Pakistan is all set to host Sri Lanka for six limited over internationals starting next month.

This positive development comes after the two cricket boards formally took the step towards reviving international cricket in Pakistan after a decade.

In a joint statement, the cricket boards said the One Day International series will be held in Karachi where the historic National Stadium would host three One Day matches that will begin on September 27 followed by matches on September 29 and October 2.

The teams would then head to the home to Pakistan Cricket, Qadaffi Stadium Lahore where both teams will face each other in a three match T20 series starting on October 5. The remaining matches would be held on October 7th and October 9th.

This will be Sri Lanka 's second tour of Pakistan since their team bus was attacked during a Test match in Lahore in March 2009. The Sri Lankans returned to Pakistan for a Twenty20 international in Lahore in October 2017.