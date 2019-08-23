Share:

LAHORE - Minhajul Quran chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has urged followers to take active part in ongoing tree plantation campaign.

In a message to office bearers of Minhajul Quran and Pakistan Awami Tehreek, he said that everybody should at least plant one tree and take its proper care for the coming generation.

Tahirul Qadri said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had stressed the need of planting trees to give shade and fruit of public at large. He said that plantation was also helpful in minimizing the effects of climate change and reducing intensity of floods.