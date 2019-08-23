Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Football Association (PFA) on Thursday organized seminars regarding Club Licensing and role of media in football development.

The seminars, which were part of the Punjab Talent Hunt Programme, were attended largely by the representatives of districts of Punjab and clubs of Lahore and the organisers.

Shahid Khokhar and sports journalists Ch M Ashraf, Aqeel Ahmed and Azhar Khan delivered lectures to the attendees. They emphasized on club licensing, which, in the modern football, must be given much importance for the development of the game at clubs level. “We need to give club licensing great importance to comply with the future needs and also to give awareness to the clubs on this very vital subject,” they added.

PFA vice presidents Skeikh Khalid and Rana Shaukat said: “FIFA and AFC are fully supporting the member associations to implement the club licensing regulations. The football governing bodies are putting their best resources to give knowledge to their members on this topic while making it compulsory for all to strictly follow the club licensing criteria. We should also do the needful.”

Shahid Khokhar, the expert on club licensing, delivered a detailed presentation to introduce the audience with the basic level of club licensing regulations.

Meanwhile, three more matches were decided regarding Punjab Talent Hunt Football Championship. At Fame football ground, Faisalabad Layal FC defeated Rawalpindi United 1-0 to advance to the semifinals. In the other match played at Jallo football ground, Gujranwala United FC and Bahawalpur FC played a goalless draw. At the same ground in another match, Lahore Kings FC beat Sarghoda Swords FC 1-0.